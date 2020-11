EXPLAINER: Why AP hasn't called Pennsylvania

Photo: The Canadian Press Former Florida Attorney General Pam speaks about a court order granting President Donald Trump's campaign more access to vote counting operations at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia, following Tuesday's election. At left is Trump campaign advisor Corey Lewandowski. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

WHY AP HASN’T CALLED PENNSYLVANIA:

The Associated Press has not declared a winner in the battleground state of Pennsylvania because there were hundreds of thousands of votes left to count Thursday in the contest between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

Pennsylvania is among a handful of battleground states Trump and Biden are narrowly contesting as they seek the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency.

Trump, who held a 675,000-vote lead early Wednesday, prematurely declared victory in the state.

“We’re winning Pennsylvania by a tremendous amount. We’re up 690,000 votes in Pennsylvania. These aren’t even close. It’s not like, ‘Oh, it’s close,’” Trump said during an appearance at the White House.

But by Thursday evening his lead had slipped to about 53,000 votes, as mail in ballots from across the state continued to be counted. The late counted ballots were overwhelming in Biden's favour.

One reason for the tightening race: Under state law, elections officials are not allowed to process mail-in ballots until Election Day. It’s a form of voting that has skewed heavily in Biden’s favour after Trump spent months claiming — without proof — that voting by mail would lead to widespread voter fraud.

There's a possibility the race won't be decided for days. If there is less than a half percentage point difference between Biden and Trump's vote total, state law dictates that a recount must be held.

Democrats had long considered Pennsylvania a part of their “blue wall” — a trifecta that also includes Wisconsin and Michigan — that for years had served as a bulwark in presidential elections. In 2016, Trump won each by less than a percentage point.

Biden, who was born in Scranton, claims favourite-son status in the state and has long played up the idea that he was Pennsylvania’s “third senator” during his decades representing neighbouring Delaware. He’s also campaigned extensively in the state from his home in Delaware.