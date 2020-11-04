162805
Trump backers demand Michigan vote centre 'Stop the count!'

Dozens of supporters of President Donald Trump chanting “Stop the count!” descended on a vote-tallying centre in Detroit on Wednesday, as Americans on both sides of the political divide vented their anger and frustration over the undecided presidential contest at scattered protests around the country.

The Detroit protests started shortly before The Associated Press declared that former Vice-President Joe Biden had won Michigan.

Video shot by local media showed angry people gathered outside the TCF Center and inside the lobby, with police officers lined up to keep them from entering the counting area. They chanted "Stop the count!” and “Stop the vote!”

Earlier, the Republican campaign filed suit in a bid to stop the count, demanding Michigan's Democratic secretary of state allow in more inspectors. Trump has repeatedly insisted without evidence that there are major problems with the voting and the counting.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, insisted both parties and the public had been given access to the tallying “using a robust system of checks and balances to ensure that all ballots are counted fairly and accurately.”

On Tuesday night, scattered protests broke after voting ended, stretching from Washington, D.C., to Seattle, but there was no widespread unrest or significant violence.

In Portland, Oregon, Richard March came to an anti-Trump protest despite a heart condition that makes him vulnerable to COVID-19.

“To cast doubt on this election has terrible consequences for our democracy," he said. "I think we are a very polarized society now — and I’m worried about what’s going to come in the next days and weeks and months.”

The prolonged task of counting this year's deluge of mail-in votes raised fears that the lack of clarity in the presidential race could spark conflict.

Other anti-Trump demonstration were set for Wednesday evening, with protesters gathering in Houston, Minneapolis and other cities.

