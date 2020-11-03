Democratic challenger Joe Biden asks for patience as votes continue to be counted in US election

Photo: Twitter

Democratic candidate Joe Biden told a drive-in gathering in Wilmington, DE, he feels go about where they are as votes continue to be counted in the presidential election.

While Biden holds a lead in declared electoral votes, he trails in key battleground states such as Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan.

"We believe we are on track to win this election," Biden told the crowd during brief remarks.

"I feel good about Wisconsin and Michigan. It's going to take a while to count the votes, but we're going to win Pennsylvania.

"Keep the faith guys, we're going to win this."

Much of Biden's optimism comes from the fact several million early and mail-in votes have not been counted in those states.

"We knew it was going to take a while. We have to be patient," he said.

It's not over, he stated, until every vote is counted.

"It's not my place or Donald Trump's place to declare the winner of this election. It's the voters' place."

In response, Trump tweeted the Democrats are trying to steal the election.

"We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Poles (sic) are closed," Trump tweeted.

Twitter immediately placed a warning on that tweet.

"Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process."

Legal battles are expected to be waged over the legality of some votes.