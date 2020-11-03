Dems head toward House control, but struggle to gain seats

Photo: wikimedia commons Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

UPDATE 11:20 p.m.

Democrats drove Wednesday toward extending their control of the House for two more years, but their expectations of expanding their majority seemed tenuous as they lost three incumbents and failed to oust any Republican lawmakers in initial returns.

Democrats as expected picked up a pair of North Carolina seats vacated by GOP incumbents after a court-ordered remapping made the districts more Democratic. But even as they seemed likely to retain House control, the voting’s results were developing into an unexpectedly disappointing election for the party.

The parties’ swapped a handful of seats apiece, underscoring what seemed to be largely a status-quo House election.

After decades of trying, Republicans finally defeated 15-term Rep. Collin Peterson from a rural Minnesota district that backed President Donald Trump in 2016 by 31 percentage points, Trump's biggest margin in any Democratic-held district. Peterson, who chairs the House Agriculture Committee, opposed Trump's impeachment and is one of the House's most conservative Democrats. He was defeated by Republican Michelle Fischbach, the former lieutenant governor.

Freshmen Democrats Debbie Mucarsel-Powell and Donna Shalala also lost, falling in adjacent South Florida districts in a state where Trump seemed to consolidate his support among Cuban voters.

Should Democrats retain the House majority as seemed likely, it would mark only the second time in a quarter century that they’ve controlled the chamber for two consecutive two-year Congresses. The first period ran from 2007 through 2010, Nancy Pelosi’s initial run as speaker.

Democrats’ hopes of protecting their majority and even expanding it were based on public anxiety over the pandemic, Trump’s alienation of suburban voters and a vast fundraising edge. But those advantages didn't carry them as far as Democrats hoped.

Before votes were counted, both parties’ operatives agreed that the GOP was mostly playing defence and would be fortunate to limit Democratic gains to a modest single digits. Democrats control the House 232-197, with five open seats and one independent. It takes 218 seats to control the chamber.

Earlier Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told reporters she was “absolutely certain” that Democrats would “solidly hold the House.” Illinois Democratic Rep. Cheri Bustos, who chairs the House Democratic campaign organization, predicted wins in deeply red districts.

With GOP expectations for capturing the House all but nonexistent entering Election Day, Republicans were likely to view the day’s results as acceptable.

UPDATE 9:45 p.m.

Democrats remained favoured to retain control of the House as votes were being counted Tuesday night, but it may be hours or days before the outcome is certain.

Mail-in ballots and absentee voting were at an all-time high amid the coronavirus pandemic and intense voter interest in the presidential election. The Associated Press will not declare either party with a House majority until 218 seats — the number needed for a majority in the 435-seat chamber — are won.

Democrats held 232 seats going into Election Day, while Republicans held 197 seats. One seat is held by an independent, and there are five vacancies.

Democrats have targeted several GOP incumbents in swing states, but as of early Wednesday on the East Coast, it was two freshmen Democrats — both in the Miami area — that lost their seats. No Republican incumbent had been defeated with more than 150 races still undecided.

Thirty-five House Republicans are not running for re-election or have already resigned and left Congress, while there are just 13 open Democratic seats through retirements, resignations and one death.

UPDATE 9:05 p.m.

Republican Maria Elvira Salazar has defeated Democrat Donna Shalala for a House seat in Florida.

Salazar, a Spanish-language television newscaster, won in her second try for the office after Shalala prevailed in 2018.

The district covers much of the central Miami area and has generally been considered Democratic. Salazar sharply criticized Shalala for failing to timely report several stock sales as required.

Shalala previously served as President Bill Clinton’s secretary of Health and Human Services. Shalala also is a former president of the University of Miami and chancellor at the University of Wisconsin.

Salazar, a Cuban-American, attacked Shalala for comments in which the incumbent called herself a “pragmatic socialist.” Shalala later said she meant to say she was a pragmatic capitalist.

“We know that socialism, it means ‘burning hell,’” Salazar said.

Democrat Deborah Ross has won an open House seat in North Carolina. She’s the second Democrat to win an open House seat after a court order required North Carolina to redraw its congressional map ahead of the 2020 election.

Ross was helped by new boundaries in the Raleigh-area district.

The seat is currently held by Republican Rep. George Holding, who announced his retirement last year.

Ross, a lawyer, is a former member of the North Carolina House, where she served as majority whip and in other leadership roles.

Ross most recently ran for elected office in 2016, when she failed to unseat Republican Sen. Richard Burr.

Republican Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez has won a House seat in Florida, defeating freshman Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

Gimenez, a former firefighter, prevailed in a district that stretches from the Miami suburbs to Key West. The seat has swung back and forth between Democrats and Republicans for several elections.

The Cuban-born Gimenez was helped by President Donald Trump’s strong appeal to Cuban voters. Gimenez made restoring the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic one of his top campaign issues.

Florida has long been a COVID-19 hotspot, with more than 16,000 deaths in the state, including more than 3,500 in Miami-Dade County.

Mucarsel-Powell, who is originally from Ecuador, also stressed recovery from the pandemic as a major priority.

Democrat Kathy Manning has won an open House seat in North Carolina over Republican Joseph Lee Haywood.

Manning’s victory in the state’s 6th Congressional District was expected after a court ordered the state to redraw its congressional map ahead of the 2020 election. Republican Rep. Mark Walker did not seek reelection after the order.

The pickup by Manning in the area that borders Virginia furthers Democrats’ goal of retaining their majority in the House. Manning, an attorney and small business owner from Greensboro, unsuccessfully ran in 2018 for the seat in District 13, where she lost to Republican Ted Budd by 6 percentage points.

Haywood is a GOP activist who previously worked as the party chairman in the district.

UPDATE 7:55 p.m.

Republicans ousted their first incumbent Democrat but lost two seats they'd held in North Carolina as Democrats drove Tuesday toward extending their control of the House for two more years.

Freshman Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell became the first incumbent to lose on Election Day, falling to Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez in a South Florida district that President Donald Trump lost decisively in 2016. The race saw the two sides spend over $26 million, making it one of the country's most expensive, and seemed to reflect Trump's strength this year among Cuban voters.

Elsewhere, progressive star Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was reelected from her New York City district. And both parties' No. 3 House leaders, Democrat James Clyburn of South Carolina and Republican Liz Cheney of Wyoming, won their contests easily.

Democrats as expected captured two North Carolina seats vacated after Republican incumbents retired following a court-ordered remapping made the district more Democratic. And public anxiety over the pandemic, Trump's alienation of suburban voters and a vast fundraising edge fueled Democratic hopes that they'd not only retain their House majority but make it larger.

The night's initial returns offered few surprises, with the scores of both parties’ incumbents from safe districts easily reelected. But dozens of hotly fought races remained undecided into the evening.

UPDATE 6:20 p.m.

Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene, who expressed racist views and support for QAnon conspiracy theories in a series of online videos, has won a U.S. House seat representing northwest Georgia.

Her candidacy was bolstered by President Donald Trump, who has called her a “future Republican Star.”

Greene was heavily favoured in the conservative district even before Democratic challenger Kevin Van Ausdal suddenly dropped out in September, saying he was moving out of state.

Greene is a businesswoman and political newcomer who’s gained large followings on social media in part by posting incendiary videos and comments.

Greene has claimed in online videos that Black and Hispanic men are being held back by “gangs and dealing drugs,” alleged an “Islamic invasion” of government offices and accused Jewish billionaire George Soros of collaborating with Nazis.

She has also embraced QAnon, a far-right U.S. conspiracy theory centred around the debunked belief that Trump is fighting a secret campaign against “deep-state” enemies and a child sex trafficking ring of satanic pedophiles and cannibals.

ORIGINAL 5 p.m.

Democrats pushed Tuesday to cement control of the House for two more years with perhaps an even larger majority, banking on anxiety over the pandemic, suburban indignation with President Donald Trump and a fundraising advantage.

Over a dozen incumbents of both parties from safe districts were easily reelected as polls began closing in some eastern and Midwestern states. But early results weren't conclusive yet in heatedly contested districts in Virginia, Georgia, Ohio and North Carolina.

Republicans were hoping to oust some of the 29 Democrats in districts Trump won in 2016, mostly freshmen, in districts ranging from upstate New York to rural New Mexico.

But nearly all Democratic incumbents in potentially vulnerable districts were outspending their GOP challengers, often by vast margins. Democrats were also aiming millions at Republican-held seats from areas around Atlanta, Dallas, Houston and Indianapolis, and even GOP strongholds like Little Rock, Arkansas, western Colorado and Alaska.

Both parties' operatives agreed that the GOP was mostly playing defence and would be fortunate to limit Democratic gains to a modest single digits. Democrats control the House 232-197, with five open seats and one independent. It takes 218 seats to control the chamber.

“The president's numbers have fallen off a bit in districts he won by double-digits, he's not performing at that level in some places, and that's creating a bit of a down-ballot drag," said GOP strategist Liesl Hickey.

Hanging over the contests were the coronavirus pandemic and the wounded economy, which voters ranked as top concerns, according to AP VoteCast, a national survey of the electorate. The virus has killed 232,000 people in the U.S. and cases are rising in nearly every state, while millions have lost jobs.

Should Democrat Joe Biden defeat Trump and Democrats win the Senate majority, the party would fully control the White House and Congress for only the second time since 1995. They last held the presidency, Senate and House in 2009 and 2010, the first two years of Barack Obama's presidency.

A larger Democratic majority would make it easier for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to pass party priorities that include expanding health care coverage and creating jobs with new infrastructure projects. After a two-year run as one of her party’s most effective counterpoints to Trump, the 80-year-old Pelosi is all but certain to serve two more years running the House.

On an Election Day conference call, Pelosi expressed certainty that Democrats will “solidly hold the House.” Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chair Rep. Cheri Bustos of Illinois pointed to races in GOP-tilting districts in Arkansas, Virginia, Indiana and New York's Long Island and predicted, “We are going to see some wins in those deep red districts.”

A handful of outspoken progressives from safe Democratic districts in New York and elsewhere are assured of winning their elections, making intraparty showdowns likely about how aggressively to pursue a liberal agenda. Even so, moderates seem certain to outnumber the progressives.

For Republicans, a failure to move significantly toward retaking the House — let alone losing seats — would trigger a reckoning about why they remain trapped in the chamber’s minority. A major question would be how to regain suburban voters who have fled the GOP in droves, largely in reaction to Trump’s embrace of racially insensitive appeals, frequent reliance on falsehoods and policies on immigration and social justice that many moderates view as harsh.

As in 2018 when they grabbed House control, Democratic ads emphasized pledges to make health care more accessible, preserve coverage for pre-existing conditions and shield voters from Republicans out to terminate those requirements. Many Republicans say they want to dismantle Obama's health care law while retaining its coverage for pre-existing conditions, but they've not presented a detailed proposal for doing that.

The pandemic has only amplified Democrats' focus on health care. Trump's repeated false statements downplaying the virus' severity have also given Democrats political fodder.

Another GOP disadvantage was that they were defending 35 open seats of lawmakers who didn't seek reelection, resigned or lost party primaries. There were just 13 Democratic-held vacant seats caused by departures, including one death — Georgia Rep. John Lewis, the civil rights hero.

This year's House elections were projected to cost a record $7.3 billion in spending by candidates' campaigns and outside groups, according to an estimate by the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics. By mid-October, candidates' campaigns alone had reported raising $1.7 billion, another record.

Unfortunately for the GOP, the money wasn't evenly distributed.

All 29 House Democrats in districts that Trump carried in 2016 outraised their GOP challengers, according to an Associated Press analysis of Federal Election Commission reports covering campaign finance through mid-October. In 19 of those races, the Democrats' edge was 2-1 or more.

The imbalance was nearly as stark among the 42 Democrats who party leaders dubbed “Frontliners" because they seemed vulnerable, qualifying them for extra campaign help. Of that group, 40 amassed more money than their Republican opponent, including 26 who stockpiled at least double their amount.

In contrast, of the 53 Democratic seats that Republican leaders named as takeover targets, Democrats raised more money in 49 races.

Democrats even had an advantage, though less so, among the 37 GOP-held seats they picked as offensive targets. Though most of these seats are held by Republican incumbents, Democratic challengers outraised their GOP rivals in 21 races.

Looking to offset the imbalance, outside GOP groups like the National Republican Congressional Committee and the Congressional Leadership Fund poured millions into tight races in New York, Texas, Georgia, California, Florida and elsewhere.

But Democratic counterparts like Bustos' group and the House Majority PAC responded in kind, often leaving such spending closely matched.

Should Democrats retain the House majority, it would mark only the second time in a quarter century that they've controlled the chamber for two consecutive two-year Congresses. The first period ran from 2007 through 2010, Pelosi's initial run as speaker.

AP VoteCast is a nationwide survey of more than 127,000 voters and nonvoters conducted for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago.