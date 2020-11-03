Cat 4 Hurricane Eta threatens flooding in Central America

Photo: NOAA

Hurricane Eta erupted quickly into a potentially catastrophic major hurricane Monday as it headed for Central America, where forecasters warned of massive flooding and landslides across a vulnerable region.

Eta was a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph late Monday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. It was centred about 45 miles east of Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, and moving west-southwest at 7 mph.

The centre said Eta was likely to strengthen further and could reach Category 5 before running ashore by early Tuesday in Nicaragua, where it could bring rains measured in feet rather than inches.

Forecasters said central and northern Nicaragua into much of Honduras could get 15 to 25 inches of rain, with 35 inches in isolated areas. Heavy rains also were likely in eastern Guatemala, southern Belize and Jamaica.

Storm surge up to 15 feet above normal tides was possible for the coast of Nicaragua.

Nicaragua's navy carried families in open boats, mostly women and children with the possessions they could carry from outer islands to the mainland under a low grey sky. It prohibited the launching any boats along the stretch of coastline expected to receive Eta.

Offshore residents were taken to shelters in Bilwi, also known as Puerto Cabezas, the primary city of the Northern Caribbean Autonomous Region that is home to some 66,000 people, according to Guillermo González, director of the Nicaragua’s national emergency management agency.

By evening, much of Bilwi was already without power. Approximately 3,000 families from surrounding areas had been moved into shelters.

Northeastern Nicaragua is sparsely populated, home to small coastal villages and a large nature reserve.

González said that 88 tons of rice, oil, corn and other food basics had been to the area.