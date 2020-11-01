Trick-or-treaters share candy with child fighting cancer

Photo: Courtney Thomas

Neighbourhood kids and teens have restored one woman's faith in humanity.

Courtney Thomas placed a sign in her yard this Halloween that read "Sorry, no candy, child with cancer. See you next year!", letting kids in her neighbourhood know that her house wouldn't be handing out any candy this year.

"The sole purpose of us putting this sign in our yard today was so kids wouldn't run to our door and be disappointed," said Thomas in a Facebook post.

Thomas was in for a heartwarming surprise, as she noticed kids had been stopping by their sign throughout the night. When she went out to her yard, she noticed the neighbourhood kids had left a pile of candy for her sick child who was not able to go out and trick-or-treat this year.

"I can't stop crying," said Thomas. "If anyone thought there was no hope in our kids and teens, you're wrong."

Thomas, who resides in Atlanta, made a Facebook post late last night to hopefully reach the kids and parents of those who made her family's Halloween so special.

"If the parents of anyone who did this sees this, please tell them how much it means to us and our kiddos," she said. "On the best candy night of the year, kids freely and generously shared with strangers and showed so much love and kindness."

The Facebook post has since went viral – it has been shared nearly 200,000 times, with 127,000 likes and over 11,000 comments.