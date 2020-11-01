164896
Largest Swiss hospital near saturation after COVID cases skyrocket

Swiss hospital close to full

The Canadian Press - | Story: 315117

Authorities in Geneva say Switzerland’s largest hospital complex is facing “imminent saturation” and is preparing to airlift patients to other Swiss hospitals after a sixfold spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the last two weeks.

The Geneva canton, or region, said the University Hospitals of Geneva on Sunday counted 474 people hospitalized with coronavirus infections, including 56 in intensive care. That’s up from 78 hospitalizations and 13 people in the ICU in mid-October.

“These figures point to a severe worsening of the situation,” the canton said in a statement, noting that over 1,000 people have tested positive each day recently in the region of about 500,000 people.

Cantonal authorities held a rare Sunday news conference to announce new measures, including the closure of restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms and other entertainment sites. Barber shops and other services requiring close physical contact are to close too. Operations at post offices, bookstores, doctors and dentist offices, repair shops and public administration offices are to continue. Geneva has already limited public gatherings to no more than five people in parks and other public spaces.

The measures begin on Monday and will last at least through Nov. 29, and amount to some of the strictest measures yet in Switzerland — a country that devolves much power and decision-making to cantonal authorities.

