164898
World  

Orthodox priest shot at church in France; attacker at large

Priest shot at French church

The Canadian Press - | Story: 315076

French police say a Greek Orthodox priest was shot Saturday while he was closing his church in the city of Lyon, and authorities are hunting for the assailant.

The priest, a Greek citizen, is in a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit in the abdomen, a police official told The Associated Press. The attacker was alone and fired from a hunting rifle, said the official, who was not authorized to be publicly named.

Police locked down the neighbourhood around the church and warned the public on Twitter to stay away. As night fell on Lyon, police tape and emergency vehicles could be seen on images shown on French television.

The reason for the attack was unclear. It happened two days after an Islamic extremist knife attack at a Catholic church in the French city of Nice that killed three people and amid tensions over a French newspaper's publication of caricatures mocking the Muslim Prophet Muhammad.

French anti-terrorist authorities were not investigating Saturday's shooting, although the interior minister activated a special emergency team to follow the case while the gunman was still at large.

Prime Minister Jean Castex reiterated government promises to deploy military forces at religious sites and schools. He said French people can “count on the nation to allow them to practice their religion in full safety and freedom.”

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More World News

World
164678
London Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
163498
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160189


Big brother teaches little sister how to walk down the stairs

Must Watch
Big Brother Jack teaches little sister Quinn how to walk down the stairs in this super cute video. And instructs Mom and Dad to...
Pumpkin Carving
Galleries
Check out these incredible pumpkins. Happy Halloween!
Pumpkin Carving (2)
Galleries
Who hates her vegetables?
Must Watch
This baby isn’t a fan..
Dolly Parton: ‘I’ve always respected my husband’s wish for privacy’
Music
Dolly Parton has never pushed her husband of 54 years to join her...



162801
163259