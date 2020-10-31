Britain reaches more than 1 million COVID-19 cases Saturday

Photo: The Canadian Press A woman compares two pumpkins at a Pumkin market in Covent Garden in London, Friday.

Britain has recorded more than 1 million cases of the coronavirus since the start of the outbreak.

The British Department of Health on Saturday announced 21,915 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 1.01 million cases.

The United States, India, Brazil, Russia, France, Spain, Argentina and Colombia also have recorded more than 1 million cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Scientists say the number of cases is likely much higher because of a lack of testing and reporting.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce new restrictions Saturday to help combat a coronavirus surge.

Britain’s confirmed death toll is 46,555, the highest in Europe and fifth highest in the world.

The British government is considering imposing a new national lockdown in England after scientific advisers warned hospitalizations and deaths from the resurgence of the coronavirus could soon surpass the levels seen at the outbreak’s spring peak.

Epidemiologist John Edmunds, a member of the government’s scientific advisory group, say cases were running “significantly above” a reasonable worst-case scenario drawn up by modelers this month.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has introduced a system of local restrictions for England based on levels of infection. But scientists say it hasn’t been enough.

The Times of London says Johnson could announce a month-long lockdown as soon as Monday, though the government says no decisions have been made.

Any new lockdown would likely see non-essential businesses close and people told to stay mostly at home, though schools would remain open.