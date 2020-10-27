163146
162259
World  

200-pound tortoise back home after escaping Alabama pen

Slow-motion tortoise escape

The Canadian Press - | Story: 314614

A 200-pound tortoise named Sparkplug that escaped from a pen in Alabama is back home after a journey across two counties and at least one soybean field.

Sparkplug, a 60-year-old African spurred tortoise that lived in an enclosure in Etowah County, pushed its way out of the fenced pen on Thursday. A motorist who spotted the animal on the side of the road took it to his 200-acre spread in Marshall County, owner Ty Harris told The Gadsden Times in a story Monday.

Harris found out what had happened after using social media to spread the word about Sparkplug, but there was still the matter of finding the tortoise on the land where he'd been released.

A big, roaming tortoise leaves tracks, and area farmers were able to see where Sparkplug had plowed through soybean fields. The man who initially released Sparkplug into the wild found the tortoise and returned it to Harris on Saturday.

“He just had a couple of days out on the town,” said Harris.

Harris used to operate a wildlife sanctuary in the area and got Sparkplug from a family in New Jersey that couldn't keep the animal.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More World News

World
164842
London Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
164189
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
164315
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
164287


Tuesday Meme Dump- October 27, 2020

Galleries
Memes are a great stress reliever. Get in this gallery!
Tuesday Meme Dump- October 27, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Britney Spears’ dad argues that her lawyer isn’t singer’s ‘exclusive voice’
Showbiz
Britney Spears' father Jamie has argued that her lawyer...
I have to restart my potatoes
Must Watch
The sheer panic.
Owner makes dog beep car horn
Must Watch
Beep!



162626
163836