163427
164112
World  

China retaliates against news media in latest feud with US

China retaliates in latest fued

The Canadian Press - | Story: 314568

China has ordered six U.S.-based news media to file detailed information about their operations in China the latest volley in a monthslong battle with the Trump administration.

A foreign ministry statement issued late Monday demanded that the bureaus of ABC, The Los Angeles Times, Minnesota Public Radio, the Bureau of National Affairs, Newsweek and Feature Story News declare information about their staff, finances, operations and real estate in China within seven days.

The announcement came five days after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said six Chinese media would have to register as foreign missions, which requires them to file similar information with the U.S. government.

The six were the third group of Chinese media required to do so this year. Each time, China has responded by forcing a similar number of U.S. media to file about their operations.

The ministry statement said China was compelled to take the step “in response to the unreasonable oppression the Chinese media organizations experience in the United States.”

Pompeo, in making his announcement, said the targeted Chinese media are state-owned or controlled, and that the U.S. wants to ensure that “consumers of information can differentiate between news written by a free press and propaganda distributed by the Chinese Communist Party.”

The media is one of several areas of growing tension between the two countries as the Trump administration ramps up pressure on China over trade, technology, defence and human rights.

The U.S. ordered the closing of the Chinese consulate in Houston earlier this year, and China responded by shuttering the U.S. consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More World News

World
163280
London Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
163625
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
164833
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
164836


Home Movie Theatres

Galleries
Quarantine would be a whole different ballgame with these home theatres!  
Home Movie Theatres (2)
Galleries
Mmm mushrooms
Must Watch
Cat thought she liked mushrooms…  
Kanye West: ‘My calling is to be the leader of the free world’
Showbiz
Kanye West believes he was called on by God to run for President...
Courageous pug pup tackles a dandelion
Must Watch
Pug gets the mean dandelion.



162356
163836