163427
162613
World  

Hitler speeches sell at Munich auction despite objections

Hitler speeches at auction

The Canadian Press - | Story: 314312

Handwritten speech notes by Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler sold at auction in Munich on Friday despite concerns from Jewish groups they could encourage neo-Nazis.

The Hermann Historica auction house defended the sale of the manuscripts, all dated before the outbreak of World War II, saying they were of historical significance and belong preserved in a museum.

The documents all sold to anonymous bidders for well above their starting prices.

A nine-page manuscript by Hitler outlining his speech to new military officers in Berlin in 1939 about eight months before the beginning of World War II fetched the top price of $40,300.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More World News

World
163625
London Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
163715
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
164630
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162948


TGIF Gifs- October 23, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics for your enjoyment.
TGIF Gifs- October 23, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Frenchie only comes for treats
Must Watch
Bruce seems to have a bad case of selective hearing.  
New York learns what “break a leg” means
Must Watch
Tiffany Pollard (nickname “New York”), learns what...
Friday Fails- October 23, 2020
Galleries
Friday fails coming in hot.



162709
162890