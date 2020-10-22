Forecasters: Hurricane Epsilon should sideswipe Bermuda

Photo: Hurricane Hunters Inside the eye of Hurricane Epsilon.

Hurricane Epsilon's maximum sustained winds dropped slightly as it moved northwest over the Atlantic Ocean on a path that should sideswipe Bermuda today.

Epsilon was a Category 2 hurricane with top winds of 175 km/h Thursday morning as it swirled near enough for the National Hurricane Center to issue a tropical storm warning for the island. The Miami-based centre said Epsilon was located about 415 kilometres east-southeast of Bermuda, and was moving to the northwest at 11 km/h.

Forecasters said Epsilon should make its closest approach to Bermuda by Thursday evening. Gradual weakening is expected into the weekend. Large ocean swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions along the coast of New England and Atlantic Canada during the next couple of days, the hurricane centre said.

Epsilon had gained 80 km/h in wind speed in just 24 hours to become a major hurricane on Wednesday, officially qualifying as a rapidly intensifying storm. It was the seventh storm this season to power up this quickly.

Over the past couple decades, meteorologists have been increasingly worried about storms that blow up from nothing to a whopper, just like Epsilon.

This year's season has had so many storms that the hurricane centre has turned to the Greek alphabet after running out of official names.