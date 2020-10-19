163233
162234
World  

6 Russian military officers charged in vast hacking campaign

Russians charged in hacking

The Canadian Press - | Story: 313778

Six Russian military officers sought to disrupt through computer hacking the French election, the Winter Olympics and U.S. businesses, according to a U.S. Justice Department indictment unsealed Monday that details attacks on a broad range of political, financial and athletic targets.

The indictment also accuses the defendants, all alleged officers in the Russian military agency known as the GRU, in destructive attacks on Ukraine's power grid and in a hack-and-leak effort directed at the political party of French President Emmanuel Macron during the 2017 election.

The indictment does not charge the defendants in connection with interference in American elections.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More World News

World
164201
London Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
163498
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
162949
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162204


Stevie Nicks wrote Fleetwood Mac hit Dreams in 20 minutes in Sly Stone’s ‘magic room’

Music
Stevie Nicks wrote TikTok sensation hit Dreams in funk legend Sly Stone's secret recording space at a studio in San Francisco,
Mom falls through ceiling shocking singing daughter
Must Watch
A woman has captured the moment her mother fell through her...
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Monday morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Ariana Grande sets release date for new album Positions
Music
Ariana Grande will release her new album Positions on 30 October,



162761
163259