Baby born after pregnant mom fatally shot dies 4 days later

A newborn boy delivered after his mother was fatally shot last week in Chicago has died, authorities confirmed Sunday.

Chicago police said the baby died Saturday. He was 4 days old.

He was delivered Tuesday in critical condition after his mother, 35-year-old Stacey Jones, was shot twice in the back while standing outside her home on the city’s South Side. She was eight months pregnant and pronounced dead at a hospital.

Jones’ other two children were sleeping inside the home and were unharmed, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Jones moved to Chicago from Tennessee two years ago and had accepted a position as a Cook County probation officer, her father, Tommy Baker, said.

“You took something from my family, from me. You took my heart, my firstborn, the sweetest little thing," Baker told the newspaper. “It’s a loss that I’ll never get over.”

No charges have been announced. A person of interest was questioned last week and released without charges.

