Ice resurfacer bursts into flames, driver keeps going



Shocking video of fire on ice out in Brighton, New York.

The shocking video posted on YouTube by Hockey Highlights and tweeted by Russ Bitely shows the moment when an ice resurfacer bursts into flames, but the man at the controls continues driving.

Amazingly no one was hurt, not even the driver in the "hot seat."

The incident happened Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the Bill Gray Iceplex in Brighton, New York. WHAM Television says management called the incident a "fluke."

“With the safety of all in mind, and acting without hesitation, Jordan rushed the machine off the ice surface, and extinguished the flames within seconds. Words cannot express the appreciation we have for Jordan, his quick thinking and heroic actions. Not all heroes wear capes, and in this instance, the hero just happened to be driving an ice resurfacer," said Chris Woodworth, General Manager of the Iceplex.

According to the interview with WHAM TV, a hose broke on the vehicle and leaked hydraulic fluid onto the ice and motor, sparking the fire.

The driver was not injured.

According to the Bill Gray Iceplex website they offer what's called the "Zamboni Experience."

"The Zamboni Experience at Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex is a crash course in all things Zamboni, which includes an opportunity to take one for a spin on the ice."

Presumably, this was not what they had in mind.