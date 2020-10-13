Utah hiker has close encounter with cougar protecting her young

Photo: Facebook

A Utah man has a hiking story he'll never forget.

Burgess was out for a run in the mountains of Utah when he spotted a baby cougar on the trail. He began filming the nature scene when things took a dangerous turn.

The mother cougar wasn't far, and she came charging at Burgess. He didn't drop the camera or stop recording. Even as he backed away from the dangerous cat and tried to make enough noise to scare the cat into heading back to her babies.

"Go away, I'm big and scary," said Burgess in the video. Go away, go get your babies."

The video is almost six minutes long and at several points the cougar charges Burgess hissing and with claws extended.

Finally, Burgess picks up a rock and tosses it at the big cat, causing it to turn tail and head back down the trail.

According to WildsafeBC Burgess handles things about as well as possible during his cougar encounter.

"Avoid hiking or using trails with poor sightlines at dawn and dusk when predators are most active. If you encounter a cougar, keep calm and never run. Make yourself look as large as possible and back away slowly, keeping the cougar in view, and allowing a clear exit for the cougar."

Warning the embedded video contains profanity