163427
162234
World  

Trump boasts about recovery at Florida rally attended by thousands

Trump back, holds big rally

The Canadian Press - | Story: 313193

Defiant as ever about the coronavirus, President Donald Trump on Monday turned his first campaign rally since contracting COVID-19 into a full-throated defence of his handling of the pandemic that has killed 215,000 Americans, joking that he was healthy enough to plunge into the crowd and give voters “a big fat kiss."

There was no social distancing and mask-wearing was spotty among the thousands who came to see Trump's return to Florida.

He held forth for an hour, trying to get his campaign back on track with just weeks left before Election Day.

Though he was hospitalized battling the virus only a week ago, Trump's message on COVID-19 was unaltered since his diagnosis: a dubious assessment that the pandemic was just about a thing of the past.

Hundreds of people in the U.S. continue to die of the virus every day.

“Under my leadership, we're delivering a safe vaccine and a rapid recovery like no one can even believe," Trump insisted. “If you look at our upward path, no country in the world has recovered the way we have recovered."

His voice was perhaps a touch scratchy, but Trump thanked the audience for their well-wishes and declared he was no longer contagious as he embarked on a frenetic final stretch of the campaign.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More World News

World
London Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
164208
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
163616
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163374


Offset spends $8,000 on Rolls Royce car seat for two-year-old daughter

Showbiz
Offset has spent an incredible $8,000 on a custom-made Rolls Royce car seat for his two-year-old daughter Kulture. The Migos star...
Corgi has no idea how to deal with bug in the house
Must Watch
Theodore the corgi finds a moth and just wants to play!
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Daily morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Tiny dancer
Must Watch



162305
162890