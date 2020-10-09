163427
162388
World  

Armenia, Azerbaijan agree on cease-fire in Nagorno-Karabakh

Countries agree to cease-fire

The Canadian Press - | Story: 313050

Armenia and Azerbaijan say they have agreed to a cease-fire in Nagorno-Karbakh starting at noon Saturday.

The top diplomats from the two countries said in a statement that the truce is intended to exchange prisoners and recover the dead, adding that specific details will be agreed on later.

The announcement follows 10 hours of talks between the diplomats in Moscow, which were sponsored by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Lavrov said the cease-fire should pave way for talks on settling the conflict.

The latest outburst of fighting between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces began Sept. 27 and left hundreds of people dead in the biggest escalation of the decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh. The region lies in Azerbaijan but has been under control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since the end of a separatist war in 1994.

The talks between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan were held on invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More World News

World
161351
London Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
162175
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
163374
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160619


TGIF Gifs- October 9, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics to start the weekend!
TGIF Gifs- October 9, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Dad and daughter piano duo will brighten your day
Must Watch
This little girl wanted to play the piano, so her dad joins her...
Lorde hints new album is on the way while urging New Zealanders to vote
Music
Lorde promised fans in New Zealand a special treat, believed to...
Bulldog helps a buddy up a sand mound
Must Watch
Is he going to help her up or push her down?



162316
163836