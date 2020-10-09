160621
162613
World  

Broadway shutdown due to virus extended again until May 30

Broadway closure extended

The Canadian Press - | Story: 312958

Fans of Broadway will have to wait a little longer for shows to resume — until at least late May.

Although an exact date for various performances to resume has yet to be determined, Broadway producers are now offering refunds and exchanges for tickets purchased for shows through May 30.

"We are working tirelessly with multiple partners on sustaining the industry once we raise our curtains again,” said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, which represents producers.

Broadway theatres abruptly closed on March 12, knocking out all shows — including 16 that were still scheduled to open — and scrambling the Tony Award schedule. Producers, citing health and city authorities, previously extended the shutdown to June 7, then again to Sept. 6 and again to Jan. 3.

The new timeframe may complicate a clutch of show that had planned to open in the spring, including “MJ,” “The Music Man,” “Flying Over Sunset,” “Caroline or Change," “Plaza Suite,” “American Buffalo” and “The Minutes.”

Actors’ Equity Association, the national union that represents actors and stage managers, has urged lawmakers to include arts funding and loans to help those who work in the live performing arts.

The move by the Broadway League comes less than a month after the Metropolitan Opera said it will skip an entire season for the first time in its nearly 140-year history and intends to return from the pandemic layoff next September.

In London, producer Cameron Mackintosh has said his company’s West End productions of “Hamilton,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Mary Poppins” and “Les Miserables” won’t reopen until 2021 due to the pandemic. The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., has cancelled most previously announced performances and events through the end of 2020, as has the Huntington Theatre Company in Boston.

Broadway grossed $1.8 billion last season and attracted a record 15 million people. Producers and labour unions are discussing ways theatres can reopen safely.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More World News

World
163013
London Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
163671
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
163117
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163225


Great Dane puppy barks at mop nemesis

Must Watch
This Great Dane puppy thinks a harmless mop is very dangerous and won’t stop barking at it. Too cute!
Friday morning awesomeness
Daily Dose
Friday is here! Sit back and relax and enjoy the scroll.
Friday morning awesomeness (2)
Daily Dose
Ruby Rose: ‘Covid-19 crisis led to my Batwoman exit decision’
Showbiz
Ruby Rose decided to leave Batwoman after just one season because...
Amazing halloween pies
Galleries
These pies are 100 percent edible.



163836