Shock, sympathy as world reacts to Trump COVID infection

News that the world’s most powerful man was infected with the world’s most notorious disease dominated screens large and small, drawing instant reactions of shock, sympathy, and curiosity surrounding President Donald Trump.

Trump's announcement Friday, on Twitter, that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus, and the deep uncertainty that accompanied it, upended countless plans and sparked comment everywhere from presidential offices to the thousands weighing in on social media.

The positive test reading adds more uncertainty to investors' worries, especially about its effect on the Nov. 3 election between the Republican president and Democrat Joe Biden. U.S. stock futures and most world markets fell on the news as did the price of oil.

The president’s physician said in a memo that Trump and the first lady, who is 50, “are both well at this time” and “plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”

They are said to have "mild symptoms."

World leaders were quick to offer official sympathy from the top, while something approaching schadenfreude bubbled up from elsewhere. Trump joins a growing list of the powerful who have contracted the virus, including many who were skeptical of the disease.

“I'm sure that your inherent vitality, good spirits and optimism will help you cope with the dangerous virus,” Russian President Vladimir Putin wrote in a direct message to Trump released by the Kremlin.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was hospitalized for a week in April after he contracted COVID-19, wished Trump a “speedy recovery.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie sent their best wishes, saying on Twitter that they are hoping for a full recovery for the president and the first lady.

"Sophie and I are sending our best wishes to @POTUS Trump and @FLOTUS," Trudeau tweeted. "We hope you both get well soon and have a full recovery from this virus."

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau tested positive for COVID-19 early in the pandemic.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Friday that he and his wife Jill “send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery” after they tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a Friday morning tweet, he added, “We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family.”

It was not immediately clear whether the former vice-president had been tested since appearing at Tuesday’s presidential debate with Trump or whether he was taking any additional safety protocols. Trump and Biden did not shake hands during the debate but stood without masks about 10 feet apart for the 90-minute event.

Vice-President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence tested negative for COVID-19 Friday morning, hours after President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Spokesman Devin O’Malley says Pence “remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery.”

Pence is tested every day for the virus, O’Malley confirmed.