163738
162388
World  

Military base housing Canadian troops attacked as U.S.-Iraq tensions escalate

Canadian base attacked

The Canadian Press - | Story: 312174

Canadian troops involved in the six-year-old war against ISIL risk being caught in the middle of escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iraq.

The dispute between Washington and Baghdad revolves around the rising threat posed by Iranian-backed militia groups in Iraq, which have stepped up their attacks against U.S. targets in recent weeks.

That includes several rocket attacks against the U.S. embassy in Baghdad and a strike on Wednesday targeting an American military base that is also home to dozens of Canadian soldiers.

U.S. military officials say the rockets did not hit the base located near the city of Irbil in Iraq's Kurdistan region, and the Department of National Defence said all Canadian troops at the base were safe.

Canada has around 170 military members in Iraq, including an undisclosed number of special forces soldiers working out of Irbil and another group participating in a NATO-led training mission in the south.

Canada's ambassador to Iraq joined other allies in expressing concern about attacks against diplomatic missions in Baghdad after a meeting with Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi on Wednesday.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More World News

World
154547
London Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
162547
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163426


Dog wakes up and smiles at owner

Must Watch
Awwww.
Photoshop fails
Galleries
These photoshop fails are pretty cringy…
Jennifer Lopez named 2020 People’s Choice Awards Icon
Showbiz
Jennifer Lopez is to be hailed an Icon at the 2020 People's...
Son makes amazing shot with frisbee
Must Watch
5 year old works hard for trick frisbee shot.
Screaming seagull
Must Watch
You may want to turn your volume down a tad on this one.



163016
162890