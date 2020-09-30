163255
163493
World  

Judge approves $800M Las Vegas shooting settlement

$800M shooting settlement

The Canadian Press - | Story: 312078

A judge in Nevada has approved a total of $800 million in payouts from casino company MGM Resorts International and its insurers to more than 4,400 relatives and victims of the Las Vegas Strip shooting that was the deadliest in recent U.S. history.

Clark County District Court Judge Linda Bell on Wednesday signed off on the deal announced earlier this month that settles dozens of lawsuits on the eve of the third anniversary of the shooting that killed 58 people and injured more than 850 among a crowd of 22,000 at an open-air concert near the Mandalay Bay resort.

MGM Resorts, the owner of the Mandalay Bay, acknowledged no liability. It will pay $49 million, while insurance companies will pay $751 million under the settlement.

Attorney Robert Eglet said the amounts disbursed will be determined by two retired judges and he is hopeful that payments will begin going out to claimants by the end of the year.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More World News

World
163292
London Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
161952
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
163152
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162405


Guy tries to slide down wooden handrail

Must Watch
Don’t try this at home.
Weird Wednesday- September 30, 2020
Galleries
This gallery is packed with weirdness, so brace yourself.
Weird Wednesday- September 30, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Meeting your friend who just went abroad
Must Watch
“I only have French money” laughs in baguette.
Beatboxing cat
Must Watch
This is why the internet was created.



158861
161944