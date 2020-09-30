Debate about televised political debates heats up after presidential 'dumpster fire'

Photo: The Canadian Press

Hot mess, dumpster fire, train wreck: the reviews of the presidential debate are in, and they're not good.

So universally condemned was Tuesday's televised clash, it is fuelling doubt about whether the remaining two debates should be allowed to proceed.

President Donald Trump spent most of the night interrupting, needling and badgering both Democratic challenger Joe Biden and moderator Chris Wallace.

The result was a cacophony of simultaneous shouting and personal insults that most observers agree did little to enlighten American voters.

While the Trump and Biden camps say they are willing to continue with the debates, the Commission on Presidential Debates has not said if any changes are planned.

Canadians are no strangers to the debate about debates: federal election contests in Canada frequently include five party leaders, and no shortage of unintelligible crosstalk.