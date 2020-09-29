162618
162388
World  

Giant pumpkins smash Utah state record at weigh-off in Lehi

Pumpkins smash records

The Canadian Press - | Story: 311968

The Utah Giant Pumpkin Growers group has recorded eight pumpkins from the state this year that weighed more than 1,000 pounds (455 kilograms), setting a state record.

The first-place pumpkin at the 16th annual event last Saturday in the city of Lehi came in at 1,825 pounds (830 kilograms), KSTU-TV reported.

The hefty gourd was grown by local farmer Mohamed Sadiq. It was the largest pumpkin to be grown outside of a greenhouse and the second largest pumpkin ever grown in Utah, event organizers said.

The event was an official weighing session for the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth, an organization that has made giant pumpkin growing a hobby with standards to ensure quality, competition fairness and education.

The group is hosting a second event at Hee Haw Farms in Pleasant Grove on Oct. 10.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More World News

World
163254
London Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
162993
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
162616
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162435


Cows sneak up on preoccupied pug

Must Watch
“Poppy the pug loves to roll in the grass, but on this early spring afternoon she was too preoccupied to notice the cows in...
Will Smith reunited with Fresh Prince of Bel Air cast for mansion tour
Showbiz
Will Smith was joined by his former The Fresh Prince of Bel Air...
Cute baby sits when the dogs are asked to sit
Must Watch
Dogs and baby learn how to sit.
Meme Dump- September 29, 2020
Galleries
Random funny meme dump coming in hot!
Meme Dump- September 29, 2020 (2)
Galleries



163267
161910