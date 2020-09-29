162618
162613
World  

Canada, Britain impose sanctions on Belarus over 'fraudulent' election

Sanctions on Belarus

The Canadian Press - | Story: 311928

Canada has imposed sanctions on the president of Belarus and his government over what it says was a fraudulent election.

Canada imposed the sanctions in conjunction with Britain against officials in the Belarusian government, including President Alexander Lukashenko, who is facing widespread accusations of winning a rigged ballot.

Belarus has witnessed wide-scale protests and violence since the Aug. 9 reelection of Lukashenko, an authoritarian leader.

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne has called the election result fraudulent and said free and fair elections must take place in Belarus.

Last week at the UN General Assembly, the foreign minister of Belarus warned Western countries not to impose sanctions.

Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei told the virtual meeting of world leaders that interference in his country’s internal affairs would be harmful for everyone.

“Canada will not stand by silently as the government of Belarus continues to commit systematic human rights violations and shows no indication of being genuinely committed to finding a negotiated solution with opposition groups," Champagne said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Canada and the United Kingdom are acting together to ensure these sanctions have a greater impact and to demonstrate unity in our condemnation of the situation."

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More World News

World
162508
London Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
163261
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
162162
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160939


Cute baby sits when the dogs are asked to sit

Must Watch
Dogs and baby learn how to sit.
Meme Dump- September 29, 2020
Galleries
Random funny meme dump coming in hot!
Meme Dump- September 29, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Jennifer Aniston considered quitting Hollywood before The Morning Show
Showbiz
Jennifer Aniston seriously considered walking away from Hollywood...
Guy uses siblings as weights
Must Watch
No weights at home? No problem.



162740
161944