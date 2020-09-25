163255
22 die in Ukraine military plane crash

Military plane crash kills 22

The Canadian Press

A Ukrainian military plane carrying aviation school students crashed and burst into flames Friday while landing, killing 22 people, the country’s emergencies service said.

Two other people on board were seriously injured and four people were missing. The An-26 crashed while landing at the airport in Chuhuiv, about 400 kilometres (250 miles) east of the capital Kyiv.

Reports said that the plane had a military crew and that most of those aboard were students at an aviation university run by the defence ministry.

There were no immediate indications of what caused the crash.

