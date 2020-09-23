False alarm: bomb threat forces evacuation of France's iconic Eiffel Tower

Photo: All rights reserved.

UPDATE: 7:35 a.m.

French police have established that a threat to bomb the Eiffel Tower on Wednesday was a false alarm.

Officers in Paris briefly evacuated the famous tourist landmark and blockaded the surrounding area, after receiving a call from an anonymous individual who said a bomb had been placed inside the tower, according to the Associated Press.

However, an officer at the scene has since told the agency that police found no signs of any bomb, and the blockade was lifted in the afternoon.

Officials from the tower's management company confirmed the evacuation had taken place to Reuters, but could not say whether the threat was a hoax or misunderstanding.

ORIGINAL: 7:25 a.m.

The Eiffel Tower was evacuated on Wednesday morning, according to French media reports.



Reporters for local TV station BFMTV stated police received an anonymous phone call claiming a bomb had been planted, with a source claiming law enforcement checks got underway shortly after the bomb threat was reported in the late morning.



The Tower's surroundings were cordoned off following the threat, according to a correspondent from the TV station.



"Perimeter of the Eiffel Tower cordoned off, police operation in progress. A man threatens to blow everything up (English translation)," Amaury Bucco, a journalist for French magazine Valeurs actuelles, tweeted.



Armed police have been filmed at the scene as officers searched for a possible explosive device.