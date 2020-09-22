163024
163076
World  

Lennon's killer says he sought glory, deserved death penalty

Lennon's killer sought glory

The Canadian Press - | Story: 311304

The man who killed John Lennon in 1980 says he was seeking glory and deserved the death penalty for a "despicable” act.

Mark David Chapman made the comments in response to questions last month from a parole board, which denied him parole for an 11th time. As in previous parole board hearings, the now 65-year-old inmate expressed remorse for gunning down the former Beatle outside the musician's Manhattan apartment building.

“I assassinated him .. because he was very, very, very famous and that’s the only reason and I was very, very, very, very much seeking self-glory. Very selfish,” Chapman said, according to a transcript released by the state Monday after an open records request.

Looking back 40 years later, Chapman called his actions “creepy” and “despicable.” He said he thinks all the time about the pain he inflicted on Lennon's wife, Yoko Ono.

“I just want her to know that she knows her husband like no one else and knows the kind of man he was. I didn’t,” he said.

Chapman shot and killed Lennon on the night of Dec. 8, 1980, as he and Ono were returning to their Upper West Side apartment. Lennon had signed an autograph for Chapman on a copy of his recently released album, “Double Fantasy,” earlier that day.

“He was actually kind to me that day,” Chapman said.

Chapman is serving a 20-years-to-life sentence at Wende Correctional Facility, east of Buffalo. He told the board he would have “no complaint whatsoever” if they chose to leave him in prison for the rest of his life.

“I deserve zero, nothing. At the time I deserved the death penalty. When you knowingly plot someone’s murder and know it’s wrong and you do it for yourself, that’s a death penalty right there, in my opinion,” he said.

In denying him parole, the board said Chapman committed an “evil act” and said they found his statement that “infamy brings you glory” disturbing.

Chapman will be up for parole again in August 2022.

Typos News Tips Forums


More World News

World
161973
London Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
161681
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
162845
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162435


Cozy places

Galleries
Happy first day of Fall! Check out these very inviting spaces.
Cozy places (2)
Galleries
Man proudly shows off fence
Must Watch
Man builds a fence to keep his dog in the yard..
Chace Crawford turned down opportunity to become a Chippendales dancer
Showbiz
Chace Crawford politely turned down an offer to become a...
Kitty high five ends with a fail
Must Watch
Oh no.



162709
161910