162781
163216
World  

Vanessa Bryant sues LA sheriff over helicopter crash photos

Kobe's widow sues sheriff

The Canadian Press - | Story: 311290

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of basketball star Kobe Bryant, has filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles County sheriff claiming deputies shared unauthorized photos of the crash that killed her husband, their 13-year-old daughter and seven others.

After the Jan. 26 crash, reports surfaced that graphic photos of the victims were being shared. Vanessa Bryant was devastated by the reports, her lawyer said.

The suit seeks damages for negligence, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva previously told news media that eight deputies took or shared graphic photos of the scene and he ordered the images deleted. The sheriff said the department has a policy against taking and sharing crime scene photos, but it does not apply to accident scenes.

The sheriff’s department did not immediately have a comment Tuesday.

Bryant previously filed a claim, a precursor to a lawsuit, in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The suit was filed Thursday.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has not yet signed a bill that would make it a misdemeanour for first responders to take unauthorized photos of deceased people at the scene of an accident or crime. The legislation was prompted by the crash photos.

Typos News Tips Forums


More World News

World
162384
London Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
163220
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
153450
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160939


Kitty high five ends with a fail

Must Watch
Oh no.
Tuesday Meme Dump- September 22, 2020
Galleries
Random memes to get you through Tuesday morning.
Tuesday Meme Dump- September 22, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Kelly Clarkson returns to TV with new ‘pirate’ look
Showbiz
Kelly Clarkson kicked off the second season of her hit talk show...
Trash can fail
Must Watch
Man tries to pull trash can but ends up under it..



162316
161715