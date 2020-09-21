162781
World  

Central bank head: Europe's recovery uncertain, incomplete

Europe's recovery uncertain

The Canadian Press - | Story: 311161

The head of the European Central Bank says that the economy is rebounding but that the recovery remains uncertain, incomplete and dependent on containing the virus outbreak.

ECB President Christine Lagarde told a joint meeting of parliamentary deputies from France and Germany on Monday that incoming data suggest a strong economic rebound in the third quarter, that is, July through September. But she added that “the strength of the recovery remains very uncertain, as well as uneven and incomplete.”

“It continues to be highly dependent on the future evolution of the pandemic and the success of containment policies,” she said.

The ECB is pumping 1.35 trillion euros ($1.6 trillion) in newly printed money into the economy through ongoing bond purchases through the end of next year. That is a large-scaled monetary stimulus aimed at preventing the pandemic from causing turmoil in financial markets, and at keeping borrowing costs low for companies to help support growth.

The European Central Bank is the chief monetary authority for the 19 countries that use the euro, analogous to the Federal Reserve in the U.S. or the Bank of England in Britain.

Typos News Tips Forums


More World News

World
161974
London Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
161329
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162108


Monday Eats!- September 21, 2020

Galleries
It’s ok if you start drooling on your keyboard.
Monday Eats!- September 21, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Horse reacts to first taste of sugar cubes
Must Watch
I think she likes it!
Face painting
Must Watch
Mommy and daughter do each others face paint..
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Happy Monday! Make the transition into the work week a little...



162367
161944