162114
163076
World  

AP sources: Woman accused of sending ricin letter arrested

Ricin letter sender arrested

The Canadian Press - | Story: 311115

A woman suspected of sending an envelope containing the poison ricin, which was addressed to White House, has been arrested at the New York-Canada border, three law enforcement officials told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The woman was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and is expected to face federal charges, the officials said.

The letter addressed to the White House appeared to have originated in Canada, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police have said. It was intercepted at a government facility that screens mail addressed to the White House and President Donald Trump and a preliminary investigation indicated it tested positive for ricin, according to the officials.

The officials were not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
160620
London Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
162337
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Almost nailed it

Galleries
Almost nailed it..
RuPaul scoops record fifth win at 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards
Showbiz
RuPaul broke records when he scooped the Outstanding Host for a...
Twins have no self control for fruit snacks
Must Watch
Twins fail to keep their hands off of fruit snacks when told by...
Sunday Dose
Daily Dose
Happy Sunday! Relax, watch some football, and waste some time.
Sunday Dose (2)
Daily Dose



158451
161944