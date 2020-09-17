Former model accuses Donald Trump of sexual assault in 1997

Photo: All rights reserved.

A former model has alleged U.S. President Donald Trump sexually assaulted her at the 1997 US Open tennis tournament.



Amy Dorris, 48, who dated a pal of Trump, magazine mogul Jason Binn, claims the billionaire turned politician attempted to force himself on her outside the bathroom in his box at the New York sporting event.



In an interview with The Guardian, Dorris alleges Trump forced his tongue down her throat, assaulted her and held her in a grip she could not escape.



She alleges she told Trump "no, please stop" but "he didn't care" during the incident, adding: "I just kind of was in shock. I felt violated, obviously. But I still wasn't processing it and just was trying to go back to talking to everyone and having a good time because, I don't know, I felt pressured to be that way."



Via his lawyers, Trump has strongly denied ever having harassed, abused or behaved improperly toward Dorris. Binn did not respond to The Guardian but Trump's lawyers claim he told them he had no recollection of Dorris telling him anything inappropriate happened.



The fact that Dorris met Trump has been verified by photos published by The Guardian, including ones of her with Lenny Kravitz and rapper, Diddy with her, Binns and the President at Trump tower, as well as a snap of her and her then-boyfriend with Leonardo DiCaprio and the illusionist David Blaine in the VIP box. None of the stars responded to The Guardian's request for comment.



Dorris claims that she and Binns returned to Trump's box at the US Open the day after the alleged assault and that he continued to pursue her but did not get physical. They also attended a memorial for Gianni Versace during this time.



Trump's lawyers have claimed that Dorris version of events does not bear scrutiny as witnesses would have seen the alleged assault and she did not go to the police. The Guardian first learned of the allegations via a model friend Dorris confided in and spoke to her in confidence 14 months ago.



At least 25 women have accused President Trump of sexual misconduct of varying severity in alleged incidents dating back to the 1970s, including the writer E. Jean Carroll, who is currently suing the president for defamation over his suggestion she lied about an assault accusation.