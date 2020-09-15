162805
160859
World  

Sheriff: Fleeing suspect abandons winning lottery ticket

Fled cops, lost lotto winner

The Canadian Press - | Story: 310629

A suspect in Georgia left his good luck behind when he abandoned a winning lottery ticket while fleeing sheriff's deputies.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office says the man had a Georgia Lottery scratch game card worth $100 when he ran away during a traffic stop on Interstate 75 on Monday.

In a Facebook post, it offered its congratulations and invited him to claim the ticket at its office in Canton about 40 miles north of Atlanta.

The man, who was not identified, was later taken into custody, sheriff’s spokesman Capt. Jay Baker told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Baker said the man was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for a tag violation, and he ran into the woods. The lottery ticket was in a backpack that also had methamphetamine, according to Baker. The man can have the lottery ticket back, but the sheriff's office said it will keep the drugs.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
162384
London Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
161681
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
162328
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162204


Dwayne Johnson back at work following COVID-19 recovery

Showbiz
Dwayne Johnson has returned to work on Red Notice after battling COVID-19 over the summer. The action man's brother-in-law and...
5 stages of renovation
Must Watch
“I just need a few more days…” Classic!
Tuesday Meme Dump- September 15, 2020
Galleries
Random memes to make you laugh.
Tuesday Meme Dump- September 15, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Golfing be like..
Must Watch



158451
162222