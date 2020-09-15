162805
World  

US tariffs on China ruled to be illegal by World Trade Organization

US China tariffs ruled illegal

The Canadian Press - | Story: 310613

The World Trade Organization said Tuesday that Trump administration tariffs on Chinese goods totalling more than $200 billion are illegal under the rules of the global trade body.

The decision marks the first time the Geneva-based trade body has ruled against a series of tariffs that President Donald Trump's government has imposed on a number of countries, allies and rivals alike.

Trump has repeatedly criticized the WTO, which oversees international disputes on trade, for allegedly treating the U.S. unfairly.

In its decision, the WTO ruled against the Trump administration's argument that China has engaged in practices harmful to U.S. interests, on issues including intellectual property theft, technology transfer and innovation.

The ruling, in theory, would allow China to impose retaliatory tariffs on billions worth of U.S. goods - if the process is completed. But the U.S. government can appeal the decision announced by the WTO’s dispute settlement body, and the WTO's appeals court is currently no longer functioning - largely because of Washington’s single-handed refusal to accept new members for it.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
London Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
162405
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Golfing be like..

Must Watch
Baby won’t eat from daddy
Must Watch
This little one does NOT want to eat when daddy tries…
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Good morning!
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Kate Hudson and Cameron Crowe mark 20th anniversary of Almost Famous
Showbiz
Kate Hudson, Zooey Deschanel and Cameron Crowe marked the 20th...



162312
161910