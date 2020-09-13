162114
160859
World  

Florida city repeals 13-year ban on saggy pants

Saggy pants ban lifted

The Canadian Press - | Story: 310448

After 13 years, a South Florida city has overturned a ban on “saggy pants” — bottoms that reveal the wearer's underwear.

The Opa-locka City Commission voted Wednesday on a 4-1 vote to repeal both the original 2007 legislation and a 2013 ordinance that said women, not just men, could receive civil citations for wearing pants that exposed their undergarments.

The Miami Herald reports that the vote was a first reading of the repeal, meaning it will need to be approved again at a subsequent commission meeting before it’s official. But the item was co-sponsored by four of the five commissioners.

Around the city, which is northeast of Miami, signs still warn folks of the ordinance. They showing an image of two young men wearing pants below their waists and featuring the words: “No ifs, ands or butts ... It’s the city law!”

“I was never in support of it, even as a resident,” Vice Mayor Chris Davis, who sponsored the repeal, told the Miami Herald. “I felt it disproportionately affected a certain segment of our population, which is young, African-American men.”

When the ordinance was first passed, the ACLU of Florida called it a “ridiculous waste of public resources,” saying it would “impose overly harsh penalties for victimless behaviour” and disproportionately affect Black youths.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
London Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
160367
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162538


Old RV renovations

Galleries
Can you say GLAMPING?!
Old RV renovations (2)
Galleries
Wonder Woman sequel release delayed until Christmas
Showbiz
The launch of the highly-anticipated Wonder Woman sequel has been...
Precious pup gives the best welcome home
Must Watch
Check that happy dance out!
Bear and man spook each other
Must Watch



160249
161715