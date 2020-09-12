162114
World  

More than 50 killed at collapsed gold mine in eastern Congo

50 killed in collapsed mine

The Canadian Press - | Story: 310404

More than 50 people are dead after landslides caused the collapse of three artisanal gold mines near the city of Kamituga in eastern Congo’s South Kivu province on Friday, officials said.

Heavy rains for days led to the disaster.

“The diggers and the transporters of the stones were swallowed up by the waters,” said the Kamituga mayor, Alexandre Bundya. “A team of rescuers with motor pumps came to recover the bodies of the victims.”

Diwa Honoré, who survived the tragedy, said more than 50 people had been in the three mines, which are about 50 metres (54 yards) deep.

"Kamituga is in mourning,” wrote Dieudonné Bazika, sharing a video on social media showing the aftermath. Hundreds of people gathered to observe and help in rescue efforts.

Most of the dead were young people, according to a statement from the office of the governor of South Kivu, Theo Ngwabidje Kasi, who offered condolences to families.

“Investigations continue to identify our deceased compatriots, to provide assistance and to take measures to prevent the recurrence of such tragedies,” the statement said.

Artisanal mining quarries are often unsafe in eastern Congo and the Kasai region. Women and children also work in the mines to make ends meet. Deadly collapses occurred earlier this year in Maniema and in Katanga, killing at least 18 people.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
156434
London Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
161973
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160189


Gabrielle Union promises Bring It On sequel is ‘absolutely going to happen’

Showbiz
Gabrielle Union has delighted Bring It On fans by promising that a sequel of the much-loved cheerleading movie is "absolutely...
Baby drinking water for the first time
Must Watch
Baby tries water for the first time and doesn’t love...
Dog isn’t happy when owner returns home but quickly forgives her
Must Watch
This is what forgiveness is all about! Samson has a quick change...
Weekend Dose- September 12, 2020
Daily Dose
Kick up your feet, the weekend is here. Time to relax and enjoy...
Weekend Dose- September 12, 2020 (2)
Uncategorized



161944