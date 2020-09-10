A child died in the Cold Springs wildfire burning south of the border

Photo: GoFundMe Jacob, Uriel, and Jamie Hyland.

A one-year-old child died in one of the large wildfires burning just across the border in Northeastern Washington Sunday night.

The Cold Springs fire was sparked Sunday just south of Omak, Wash., and it's since grown to close to 70,000 hectares. The fire is burning abut 65 kilometres south of the Canadian border.

On Wednesday, Okanogan County sheriff Tony Hawley told the KREM news station that a young family from Renton, Wash. were caught in the fire with their one-year-old child Sunday night.

The sheriff's office learned of the missing family on Tuesday. Their burned out truck was found shortly after, but it wasn't until Wednesday morning, three days after they were first caught in the fire, that search and rescue crews found them on the banks of the Columbia River.

As of Thursday morning, 31-year-old Jacob Hyland and 26-year-old Jamie Hyland are being treated in hospital in Seattle, in critical condition, but tragically, their one-year-old son Uriel passed away.

A GoFundMe page set up by family says the couple will both require surgery, with Jamie's body 40-50 per cent covered in burns, and Jacob 25 per cent covered in burns. Jamie is also currently pregnant.

“Many homes and buildings were lost throughout the state, but the relief I felt in this tragedy is that we hadn't lost any lives. That tragically and horrifically changed today,” said Hilary Franz, Commissioner of Public Lands in Washington.

“My heart breaks for the family of the child who perished in the Cold Springs fire. I am devastated. The DNR family is devastated. The pain that family is going through is unfathomable.”

More than 1,300 people have already donated more than $90,000 to help the family through this tragedy.

Hawley says the death is currently being investigated as a homicide, as there's a possibility the fire was human-caused.

"If it's a human-caused fire, that goes into criminal charges for the death investigation as well,” Hawley told KREM. “This child would not be dead without this fire beginning," Hawley said.