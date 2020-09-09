Wildfires growing rapidly all across Western United States

Photo: Bridger Aerospace The Cold Spring and Pearl Hill fires burning Tuesday.

While British Columbia has seen one of the more tame wildfire seasons in recent history, thousands of large wildfires continue to grow across the western United States.

The fires brought smoky skies to B.C.'s Interior Tuesday, and its forecast to return later this week.

One of the largest fires burning in Washington is the Cold Springs fire, burning just south of Omak on Highway 97. After starting Sunday night, the fire has now grown to 66,000 hectares in size, and destroyed multiple buildings. A decommissioned lumber mill east of the town was destroyed by the fire Tuesday.

"Additional personnel arrived overnight and will be on the fire line today," the Northwest Washington Interagency said in a statement Wednesday morning.

"Structure protection is a primary focus and will continue throughout the day. Air resources will be over the fire again to assist with firefighting efforts on the ground."

About 200 firefighters are currently fighting the blaze.

Meanwhile, just south of the Columbia River from the Cold Springs fire, the Pearl Hill fire is burning an area of more than 70,000 hectares.

The closest wildfire to the Canadian border is the Customs Road fire, a 240-hectare fire burning about 12 kilometres southeast of Midway, B.C.

The massive wildfires are burning all across the west coast, through Oregon and California.

The Almeda Drive wildfire in southern Oregon burned through large residential areas south of Medford on Tuesday afternoon and through the evening, forcing the evacuation of 82,000 people from the city.

California has had a record-breaking wildfire season, with 7,600 fires burning more than 930,000 hectares across the state so far.