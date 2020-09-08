160553
World  

Charges: 3 teens killed detective, informant in robbery

Teens accused in cop killing

The Canadian Press - | Story: 310030

Three teenagers were charged Tuesday with fatally shooting a Cleveland police detective and another man during what authorities said was a robbery attempt.

David McDaniel Jr., 18, of Cleveland, was charged with two counts of aggravated murder in Cleveland Municipal Court, records show. A 17-year-old male and 15-year-old male, who were not identified because of their ages, faces aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault charges in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court.

Court records don’t indicate whether McDaniel has an attorney to speak for him.

McDaniel and the two juveniles are accused of killing Cleveland police detective James Skernivitz, 53, and Scott Dingess, 50, as they sat in Skernivitz's unmarked police car Thursday night.

A police statement of facts filed with the charges against McDaniel say he and two juveniles approached Skernivitz's car, which was parked behind a store, and shot Skernivitz and Dingess during an attempted robbery. McDaniel was arrested Sunday.

A Cleveland police official knowledgeable about some details of the shooting, but who was not authorized to speak publicly, told The Associated Press that Skernivitz, a 25-year member of the force, was working undercover that night during a drug operation and that Dingess was a police informant.

Skernivitz along with other law enforcement officers were sworn in last Wednesday as members of the FBI’s Violent Crime Task Force in support of Operation Legend, a Justice Department effort to crack down on violent crime in Cleveland and other cities.

He was also assigned to the Cleveland police gang unit. Authorities have not said whether Skernivitz was working with the federal task force or the gang unit when he was killed.

Skernivitz's funeral is scheduled for Friday.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
London Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
160367
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
160086
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Seagull swallows sausage whole

Must Watch
Zac Efron finds love Down Under
Showbiz
Actor Zac Efron has another reason to wait out the coronavirus...
Little girl is excited for her birthday present
Must Watch
…But doesn’t quite know what it is.
Tuesday Meme Dump- September 8, 2020
Galleries
Random funny memes for your enjoyment.
Tuesday Meme Dump- September 8, 2020 (2)
Galleries



160882
162219