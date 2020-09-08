Washington state devastated by fires, town of Malden almost destroyed

Photo: Fox News

A wildfire in Washington state is producing large amounts of smoke that is visible from British Columbia.

The BC Wildfire Service tweeted Monday evening it had received numerous reports of a large column of smoke visible from Midway, Grand Forks and to travellers along Highway 3.

The fire is located in the United States, about 12 kilometres southeast of Midway and is estimated to be 16 hectares in size.

Meanwhile, almost 300,000 acres burned in fires across central and eastern Washington on Monday.

The small town of Malden, south of Spokane, was devastated by a fast-moving fire, and NPR reports 80 per cent of the farming community's buildings were lost in the blaze.

"The scale of this disaster really can't be expressed in words," Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers said. "The fire will be extinguished, but a community has been changed for a lifetime."

The town lost its fire station, post office, City Hall, library and many homes.

The fire was fuelled by high winds, which the Forest Service forecasts to continue for the next couple of days, "making for some of the worst fire conditions in the last century."

Thousands have been left without power or evacuated across the state.

"We're still seeing new fire starts in every corner of the state," officials said.