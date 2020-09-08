Lumber mill in Omak, Wash. destroyed by wildfire

UPDATE: 1:10 p.m.

Fires continue to grow rapidly just south of the border Tuesday, recently destroying an old lumber mill on the outskirts of Omak.

The Cold Springs fire was one of a number of Washington wildfires that was sparked in the past two days, and it has since grown to close to 57,000 hectares in size.

Tuesday afternoon, Okanogan County Emergency Management posted a live video to Facebook, showing the fire had reached the old lumber mill on the east side of Omak. The mill closed in late 2016.

Omak, a town of close to 5,000 people, is about 65 kilometres from the Canadian border.

Okanogan County Emergency Management says the fire has been burning very hot, and embers have sparked many small fires in the area. Highway 155, east of Omak, and Highway 97 to the south, have been closed.

The Northwest Interagency Coordination Center says “Multiple structures have been lost,” and there are currently 110 homes, and 75 other structures threatened by the fire.

A large area between Omak and Brewster, to the east of Highway 97, is under an evacuation order.

The fire has spread quickly due to strong winds and low humidity in the area.

The Cold Springs fire is just one of several fires that are pushing smoke north, into much of Southern B.C. The Customs Road fire, at 557 hectares, is burning closest to the border, about 15 kilometres southeast of Midway.

ORIGINAL: 10 a.m.

A wildfire in Washington state is producing large amounts of smoke that is visible from British Columbia.

The BC Wildfire Service tweeted Monday evening it had received numerous reports of a large column of smoke visible from Midway, Grand Forks and to travellers along Highway 3.

The fire is located in the United States, about 12 kilometres southeast of Midway and is estimated to be 16 hectares in size.

Meanwhile, almost 300,000 acres burned in fires across central and eastern Washington on Monday.

The small town of Malden, south of Spokane, was devastated by a fast-moving fire, and NPR reports 80 per cent of the farming community's buildings were lost in the blaze.

"The scale of this disaster really can't be expressed in words," Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers said. "The fire will be extinguished, but a community has been changed for a lifetime."

The town lost its fire station, post office, City Hall, library and many homes.

The fire was fuelled by high winds, which the Forest Service forecasts to continue for the next couple of days, "making for some of the worst fire conditions in the last century."

Thousands have been left without power or evacuated across the state.

"We're still seeing new fire starts in every corner of the state," officials said.