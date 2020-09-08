162114
160859
World  

Gunmen sought after Georgia deputy shot; vest saved him

Vest saves shot deputy

The Canadian Press - | Story: 309986

Authorities searched Monday for two Texas fugitives accused in the shooting of a deputy in Dalton, Georgia.

Dalton Potter, 29, fired numerous gunshots at Whitfield County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrell Hackney from inside his vehicle, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Monday. Hackney was struck, but his ballistic vest saved him, the GBI said in a statement. Authorities described Potter as “armed and dangerous.”

Potter had been hauling a stolen trailer and was pulled over by deputies before the gunfire happened around midnight, authorities said.

Hackney and another deputy returned fire, but Potter made his getaway by driving south on Interstate 75. He wrecked the truck and escaped into the woods on foot, the GBI said. The stolen trailer was found along the southbound lanes of I-75, near the Whitfield-Gordon county line, the agency said.

State agents were searching for him, saying he’s considered armed and dangerous.

Potter is facing a charge of aggravated assault on the deputy, GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said Monday afternoon.

The GBI later said they were searching for a second Texas fugitive — Jonathan Hosmer, 47 — who they said was also involved in the shooting. Authorities said charges were pending against Hosmer, who was spotted on surveillance footage taken near the site of the truck crash. They did not immediately release additional details about Hosmer's involvement.

Dalton is about 90 miles northwest of Atlanta.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
160367
London Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
161350
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
162401
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162429


Cash the guilty boy

Must Watch
This dog is looking very guilty…
Angry cockatiel screaming
Must Watch
Why you mad, bro?
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Daily morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Anna Faris quits Mom after seven seasons
Showbiz
Actress Anna Faris has quit her hit TV show Mom after seven...



156304
161910