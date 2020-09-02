162114
World  

Former Italian prime minister Berlusconi tests positive for COVID-19

Former PM has COVID

The Canadian Press - | Story: 309602

Italy’s former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has tested positive for COVID-19 after a precautionary check, his press office said on Wednesday.

Berlusconi, who is 83, is currently isolated in his Arcore residence near Milan, his office said, adding that he will continue to work from there as he completes the necessary quarantine period.

The three-time premier and media tycoon had been recently pictured with an old friend, businessman Flavio Briatore, who was hospitalized after testing positive to COVID-19 last month. Berlusconi had tested negative at the time.

Berlusconi has recently gained new attention on Italy’s political scene ahead of regional elections in late September, when his centrist Forza Italia party could prove crucial for a possible win of the centre-right opposition.

