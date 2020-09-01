161795
World  

Russian COVID cases exceed 1 million, 4th highest in world

Russia virus cases top 1M

The Canadian Press - | Story: 309434

Russia's tally of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 1 million on Tuesday as authorities reported 4,729 new cases.

With a total of 1,000,048 reported cases, Russia has the fourth largest caseload in the world after the U.S., Brazil and India. Over 815,000 people have so far recovered, authorities said, and more than 17,000 have died.

Experts say the true toll of the pandemic is much higher than all reported figures, due to limited testing, missed mild cases and concealment of cases by some governments, among other factors.

As of Tuesday, Russia has lifted most lockdown restrictions in the majority of the country’s regions.

Last month, Russian authorities announced approval of the first ever COVID-19 vaccine — a move that Western experts met with skepticism and unease as the shots were only tested on a few dozen people. Last week, officials announced starting advanced trials of the vaccine among 40,000 people.

It remains unclear whether vaccination of risk groups — such as doctors and teachers — announced earlier this year will be part of the trials or carried out in parallel.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last month one of his daughters had already been vaccinated.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
London Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
160201
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
161324
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161117


Playful kitty uses chimney to ambush buddy

Must Watch
Trick level: 1000
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Tuesday morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Mariah Carey predicts ‘a lot of people will be upset’ about new memoir
Showbiz
Mariah Carey doesn’t hold back in her new memoir –
Motivational Monday- August 31, 2020
Galleries
Need some motivation? We got it!



162345
161944