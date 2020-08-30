162114
161903
World  

China restaurant collapses during birthday party, killing 29

Restaurant collapse kills 29

The Canadian Press - | Story: 309295

Rescue efforts ended at a two-story restaurant in a northern China village that collapsed during an 80th birthday celebration for a resident, leaving 29 dead, authorities said Sunday.

The Ministry of Emergency Management said another 28 people were injured, seven of them seriously, when the building suddenly crumbled on Saturday. A total of 57 people were brought out alive, the ministry said.

There was no immediate word on what caused the collapse or on the fate of the birthday guest and other celebrants.

Hundreds of rescue workers using sniffer dogs, cranes and high-tech sensors had searched the rubble, lifting slabs of concrete in hopes of freeing survivors.

The official China Daily newspaper said the building collapsed at 9:40 a.m. on Saturday. It said the Cabinet’s Work Safety Commission would oversee the investigation into the accident’s cause.

While China has seen major improvements in industrial safety, building standards are sometimes ignored, particularly in rural areas such as Shanxi province’s Xiangfen county, about 630 kilometres (400 miles) southwest of Beijing, where the restaurant was located.

The region lies in the heart of China's coal country, where thousands of miners have died in explosions, collapses and floods over past years.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
159586
London Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
160141
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
159586
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161312


Spinning tea grounds creates visual phenomenon

Must Watch
Watch until the end.
Sunday Dose
Daily Dose
Relax with the Sunday Dose!
Sunday Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s tongue is ‘literally falling off’ due to sour candy cravings
Showbiz
Chrissy Teigen has been eating so much sour candy during...
Beautiful outdoor spaces
Galleries



159353
160425