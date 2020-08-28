161795
World  

'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43

'Black Panther' star dies

The Canadian Press - | Story: 309258

Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, died Friday of cancer, his representative said. He was 43.

Boseman died at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife and family by his side, his publicist Nicki Fioravante told The Associated Press.

Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, his family said in a statement.

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” his family said in the statement. "From 'Marshall' to 'Da 5 Bloods,' August Wilson's 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' and several more — all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honour of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in 'Black Panther.'"

Boseman had not spoken publicly about his diagnosis.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
159193
London Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
160141
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
161976
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
158284
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


TGIF Gifs- August 28, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics for this beautiful Friday afternoon.
TGIF Gifs- August 28, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Ducks having a conversation
Must Watch
They seem to be talking very fast, I wonder what they’re...
Ellen Pompeo feared Grey’s Anatomy would be axed following Sandra Oh’s exit
Showbiz
Ellen Pompeo couldn't imagine Grey's Anatomy going...
Baby laughs at packing pops
Must Watch
Who knew packing material could be so much fun?



160498
158535