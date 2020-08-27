161795
161657
World  

Laura blasts Gulf Coast with wind, rain and wall of seawater

Laura blasts Gulf Coast

The Canadian Press - | Story: 309073

Hurricane Laura pounded the Gulf Coast with ferocious wind and torrential rain and unleashed a wall of seawater that could push 40 miles inland as the Category 4 storm roared ashore Thursday in Louisiana near the Texas border. At least one person was killed.

Laura battered a tall building in Lake Charles, blowing out windows as glass and debris flew to the ground. Police spotted a floating casino that came unmoored and hit a bridge. But hours after the hurricane made landfall, the wind and rain were still blowing too hard for authorities to check for survivors.

Gov. John Bel Edwards reported Louisiana's first fatality — a 14-year-old girl who died when a tree fell on her home in Leesville.

Hundreds of thousands of people were ordered to evacuate ahead of the hurricane, but not everyone fled from the area, which was devastated by Hurricane Rita in 2005.

“There are some people still in town, and people are calling ... but there ain’t no way to get to them,” Tony Guillory, president of the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, said over the phone from a Lake Charles government building that was shaking from the storm.

Guillory said he hoped the stranded people could be rescued later in the day, but he feared that blocked roads, downed power lines and floodwaters could get in the way.

“We know anyone that stayed that close to the coast, we’ve got to pray for them, because looking at the storm surge, there would be little chance of survival,” Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser told ABC’s Good Morning America.

More than 600,000 homes and businesses were without power in the two states, according to the website PowerOutage.Us, which tracks utility reports.

The National Hurricane Center said Laura slammed the coast with winds of 150 mph at 1 a.m. CDT near Cameron, a 400-person community about 30 miles east of the Texas border. Forecasters had warned that the storm surge would be “unsurvivable” and the damage “catastrophic.”

They predicted a storm surge of 15 to 20 feet in Port Arthur, Texas, and a stretch of Louisiana including Lake Charles, a city of 80,000 people on Lake Calcasieu.

"This surge could penetrate up to 40 miles inland from the immediate coastline, and floodwaters will not fully recede for several days," the hurricane centre said.

Hours after it arrived, Laura weakened to a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. The storm was 65 miles southeast of Shreveport and moving north. Damaging winds extended outward as far as 175 miles, according to the hurricane centre.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
159586
London Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
160141
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
161269
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
154284
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Puppy goes crazy with pup cup

Must Watch
Absolutely no sharing here!
Little boy’s golf swing ends in hilarious epic fail
Must Watch
Don’t blink, you might miss it.
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Thursday morning Dose.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Rascal Flatts performing together again for virtual gig
Music
Retiring country trio Rascal Flatts have reunited onstage to...



154694
161715