159194
161657
World  

German police alerted to shots, find sleeping man and TV

Shots fired just action film

The Canadian Press - | Story: 308983

German police called to the scene of a suspected shooting found a man who had fallen asleep with an action film running at top volume on TV.

Police in Cologne said several people on Wednesday morning reported hearing shots from an apartment somewhere in their neighbourhood. Several police teams surrounded two neighbouring buildings at about 7.30 a.m. and started searching the apartments.

The cause of the disturbance was tracked down quickly once officers had called in a locksmith to open a locked door — a slumbering man in front of a television showing an action film.

The 34-year-old, who wasn't registered as living at the address, was taken to the police station but let go after his identity was established.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
160784
London Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
158310
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
158628
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160189


Weird Wednesday- August 26, 2020

Galleries
The weirdest gallery of the week!
Weird Wednesday- August 26, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Steve Carell’s final The Office scenes were ’emotional torture’
Showbiz
Steve Carell's farewell to U.S. sitcom The Office was...
Sweet pup hops down stairs
Must Watch
So cute!
Man balances while holding his two kids
Must Watch
AND a drink in hand. Impressive.



161840
158535