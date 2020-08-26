Melania steals spotlight as Trump flexes executive muscles for political show

Photo: The Canadian Press

Melania Trump delivered a poignant counterpoint to her husband's brash, no-holds-barred presidency Tuesday, offering sympathy to the victims of COVID-19, empathizing with Black Lives Matter protesters, resisting partisan rival-bashing and urging Americans to stick with Donald Trump for four more years.

Addressing the Republican National Convention from a newly renovated Rose Garden, with Trump himself and other dignitaries sitting in the front row, the first lady acknowledged the president's unconventional, confrontational style in a speech designed to touch on many of the points that her husband has seemed utterly unable or unwilling to make himself.

"I have been moved by the way Americans have come together in such an unfamiliar and often frightening situation," she said of the pandemic.

"It is in times like this that we will look back and tell our grandchildren that through kindness and compassion, strength and determination, we were able to restore the promise of our future."

Of the racial unrest roiling the country — fuelled this week by another seemingly unprovoked police shooting of an unarmed Black man, this time in Wisconsin — she urged protesters to channel their furious energy into positive change, not wanton destruction.

"It is a harsh reality that we are not proud of parts of our history," she said. "I'd like to call on the citizens of this country to take a moment, pause and look at things from all perspectives. I urge people to come together in a civil manner, so we can work and live up to our standard American ideals."

Resisting the urge to beat up on the Democrats, she said of her husband: "We all know Donald Trump makes no secrets about how he feels about things. Total honesty is what we as citizens deserve from our president. Whether you like it or not, you always know what he's thinking."

True to form, meanwhile, Trump put the power of the U.S. presidency under a brazen partisan spotlight, using the platform of a political convention to show off his executive power: pardoning a convicted bank robber who now helps prisoners reintegrate into society and presiding over a naturalization ceremony for five new American citizens.

"You have done incredible work," Trump told Jon Ponder, a convicted felon and founder of a Las Vegas advocacy group called Hope for Prisoners, describing his reformation as "a beautiful testament to the power of redemption."

Later, to the strains of "Hail to the Chief," Trump bore witness as acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf administered the oath of citizenship to a group of five permanent residents.

"You are now fellow citizens of the greatest nation on the face of God's earth," he declared during the pre-taped segment. "There's no higher honour and no greater privilege and it's an honour for me to be your president."